One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 689.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,824 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Well Done LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $10,666,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 18,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 67.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 184,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,312,000 after purchasing an additional 74,341 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 32.4% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 69,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,181,000 after purchasing an additional 17,104 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

VTV stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.72. 57,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,807,436. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $100.68 and a twelve month high of $142.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.93.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.