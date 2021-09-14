One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 0.8% of One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 35,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,073,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 23.6% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $230.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,883,149. The business’s 50-day moving average is $228.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $162.85 and a 52-week high of $234.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

