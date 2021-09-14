One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 160.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,516 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.3% of One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,440,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,896,852,000 after acquiring an additional 925,022 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,321,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,834,601,000 after buying an additional 2,769,555 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,434,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,633,113,000 after buying an additional 602,639 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,649,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,295,649,000 after buying an additional 178,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,424,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,195,842,000 after buying an additional 1,323,812 shares during the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JPM traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.79. 492,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,427,856. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $91.38 and a 12-month high of $167.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.98.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

