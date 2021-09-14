One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Takes Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 950.0% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,253,991. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.51 and a fifty-two week high of $130.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.52.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

