ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of ONE Gas worth $8,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OGS. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 11,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in ONE Gas by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 0.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 12.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 6.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on OGS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.17.

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total value of $57,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,326.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:OGS opened at $68.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.09 and its 200-day moving average is $74.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.63. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.51 and a 52 week high of $82.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.44.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $315.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.14 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.04%.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

