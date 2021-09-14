OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Stock Price Down 5.1%

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) traded down 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.26 and last traded at $4.26. 6,777 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,075,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered OneConnect Financial Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. CLSA reduced their price target on OneConnect Financial Technology from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered OneConnect Financial Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on OneConnect Financial Technology from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.07.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.65 and its 200-day moving average is $11.90.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $149.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.95 million. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 35.89% and a negative return on equity of 26.05%. Equities research analysts expect that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 56.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 15.0% during the first quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 1,458,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,562,000 after buying an additional 189,826 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 29.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 219.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,993,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,249,000 after buying an additional 2,055,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 81.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 269,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after buying an additional 120,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

