Onex (TSE:ONEX) PT Raised to C$107.00

Onex (TSE:ONEX) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$102.00 to C$107.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.20% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$118.00 price target on Onex in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. CIBC boosted their price target on Onex from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Onex from C$104.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Get Onex alerts:

TSE:ONEX traded up C$0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$92.88. 50,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,206. Onex has a twelve month low of C$56.12 and a twelve month high of C$96.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$90.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$85.83.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Onex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.