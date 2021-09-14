Onooks Tops 24-Hour Volume of $160,285.00 (OOKS)

Onooks (CURRENCY:OOKS) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Onooks coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000906 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Onooks has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. Onooks has a total market cap of $4.34 million and $160,285.00 worth of Onooks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.74 or 0.00079980 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.57 or 0.00122013 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.56 or 0.00170749 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,078.12 or 0.99780217 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,386.00 or 0.07176485 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.15 or 0.00882017 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Onooks Coin Profile

Onooks’ total supply is 12,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,140,204 coins. Onooks’ official Twitter account is @onooksdev . The Reddit community for Onooks is https://reddit.com/r/onooks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Onooks

