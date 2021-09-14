Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Hits New 1-Year High at $79.60

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $79.60 and last traded at $79.35, with a volume of 4070 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ONTO. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.21 and its 200 day moving average is $68.52.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $193.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.55 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 10.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Onto Innovation news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 1,700 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total transaction of $127,908.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,729,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 156,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,464,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

