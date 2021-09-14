Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Hits New 1-Year High at $79.60

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $79.60 and last traded at $79.35, with a volume of 4070 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.50.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on ONTO. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.
The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.21 and its 200 day moving average is $68.52.
In other Onto Innovation news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 1,700 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total transaction of $127,908.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,729,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 156,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,464,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO)
Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.
Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve
Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.