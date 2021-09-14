Open Governance Token Market Cap Reaches $1.25 Million (OPEN)

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. During the last week, Open Governance Token has traded down 29.5% against the US dollar. One Open Governance Token coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000744 BTC on popular exchanges. Open Governance Token has a total market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $203,959.00 worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Open Governance Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00058850 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002880 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.78 or 0.00143461 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00013417 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.92 or 0.00738854 BTC.

About Open Governance Token

Open Governance Token (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol . The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling Open Governance Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Governance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Open Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.