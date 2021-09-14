Open Governance Token (OPEN) Market Cap Tops $1.25 Million

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. One Open Governance Token coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000729 BTC on major exchanges. Open Governance Token has a market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $71,698.00 worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Open Governance Token has traded 22.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00063976 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002871 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.39 or 0.00142964 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00014407 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $396.92 or 0.00842062 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00044844 BTC.

Open Governance Token Profile

Open Governance Token is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO . Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling Open Governance Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Governance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Open Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

