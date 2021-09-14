OpenOcean (OOE) Price Hits $0.69

OpenOcean (CURRENCY:OOE) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. In the last seven days, OpenOcean has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OpenOcean coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001475 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OpenOcean has a total market capitalization of $54.52 million and approximately $8.98 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00079290 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.49 or 0.00122850 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.66 or 0.00172345 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,752.68 or 0.99897594 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,346.52 or 0.07150586 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.54 or 0.00911399 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002887 BTC.

OpenOcean Coin Profile

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,989,285 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

Buying and Selling OpenOcean

