Opium One Day Trading Volume Reaches $109.13 Million (OPIUM)

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One Opium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.20 or 0.00004706 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Opium has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. Opium has a market capitalization of $9.15 million and $109.13 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Opium Coin Profile

Opium launched on January 25th, 2021. The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network . Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Opium Coin Trading

