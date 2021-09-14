Oppenheimer Boosts aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Price Target to $20.00

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 118.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Roth Capital increased their target price on aTyr Pharma from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on aTyr Pharma from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, aTyr Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.08.

aTyr Pharma stock opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.60. The stock has a market cap of $154.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 2.00. aTyr Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.93 and a 12-month high of $9.29.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.13). aTyr Pharma had a negative net margin of 155.18% and a negative return on equity of 75.60%. Research analysts predict that aTyr Pharma will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 23.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 102,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 19,645 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the first quarter worth about $60,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 528.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 253,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 213,058 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 243.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 220,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 156,528 shares during the period. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline include ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1;DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

