Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $869.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) will post $869.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $891.03 million and the lowest is $835.70 million. Option Care Health posted sales of $781.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full year sales of $3.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Option Care Health.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $860.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OPCH. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Option Care Health from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Option Care Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Option Care Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Option Care Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.56.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Madison Dearborn Partners Llc sold 9,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $247,480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 20,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $419,175,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.68% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health stock opened at $25.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.53. Option Care Health has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $28.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.26 and a beta of 1.16.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

