Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,273 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,681 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,068 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.0% in the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 43,654 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 8.1% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 38,128 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 304.3% in the second quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 19,620 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 14,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Oracle by 13.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 810,888 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $63,118,000 after purchasing an additional 97,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $2,874,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,866,648.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $9,547,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,547,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORCL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. increased their price target on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank cut Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.73.

NYSE ORCL opened at $88.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.24. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $55.14 and a 1 year high of $91.78.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

