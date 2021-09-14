Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Receives “Hold” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $95.00 target price on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. increased their price target on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Oracle to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.58.

ORCL traded down $3.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.69. The company had a trading volume of 530,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,716,504. The company has a market cap of $239.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle has a 1-year low of $55.14 and a 1-year high of $91.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.66 and a 200-day moving average of $80.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Oracle will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $9,547,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,547,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 1.7% during the second quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 1.9% during the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 3.7% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 2.5% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

