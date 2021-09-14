Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.090-$1.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.09 billion-$10.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.54 billion.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $88.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.66 and its 200 day moving average is $80.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle has a 12 month low of $55.14 and a 12 month high of $91.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Several research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. DZ Bank lowered Oracle from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.73.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $9,547,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,547,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $3,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,257,586.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050 in the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oracle stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,342,602 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.45% of Oracle worth $971,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 44.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

