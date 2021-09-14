Oraichain Token (ORAI) Price Tops $9.07

Oraichain Token (CURRENCY:ORAI) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. Oraichain Token has a market cap of $18.55 million and approximately $358,915.00 worth of Oraichain Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Oraichain Token has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Oraichain Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.07 or 0.00019249 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00063976 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002871 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.39 or 0.00142964 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00014407 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.92 or 0.00842062 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00044844 BTC.

About Oraichain Token

Oraichain Token (CRYPTO:ORAI) is a coin. Oraichain Token’s total supply is 19,779,272 coins and its circulating supply is 2,044,424 coins. Oraichain Token’s official Twitter account is @oraichain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Oraichain Token is medium.com/oraichain . The official website for Oraichain Token is orai.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Oraichain (orai.io) is a data oracle platform that aggregates and connects Artificial Intelligence APIs to smart contracts and regular applications. “

Oraichain Token Coin Trading

