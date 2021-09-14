Orchid (OXT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $38.49 Million

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 14th. Orchid has a market cap of $254.84 million and $38.49 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000781 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Orchid alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00063841 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002820 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.87 or 0.00143609 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00014081 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $378.81 or 0.00801530 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00043907 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 coins. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com . The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Buying and Selling Orchid

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.