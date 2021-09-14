Oregon Bancorp (OTCMKTS:ORBN) Shares Down 2.4%

Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN)’s stock price fell 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $41.00 and last traded at $41.00. 1,053 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 1,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.24 and its 200 day moving average is $46.23.

Oregon Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ORBN)

Oregon Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers personal checking, personal savings, personal digital banking, home loans, home loan centers, and home loan questions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Salem, OR.

