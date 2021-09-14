O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,614 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $50,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% in the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 3,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.5% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ORLY shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.18.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $587.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $598.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $549.91. The firm has a market cap of $40.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.19. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $424.03 and a one year high of $621.73.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 19,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.72, for a total transaction of $12,102,268.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 3,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.41, for a total value of $2,067,471.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,675.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,628 shares of company stock valued at $58,150,270 over the last 90 days. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

