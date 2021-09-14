OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.29.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. CIBC upped their price target on OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in OrganiGram in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Chartist Inc. CA purchased a new position in OrganiGram in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in OrganiGram in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in OrganiGram in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new position in OrganiGram in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OrganiGram stock opened at $2.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $737.98 million, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.88. OrganiGram has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $6.45.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 19.91% and a negative net margin of 190.24%. The firm had revenue of $16.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that OrganiGram will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

