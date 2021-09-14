Origin Dollar 24-Hour Volume Reaches $317,509.00 (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. During the last week, Origin Dollar has traded up 3% against the dollar. One Origin Dollar coin can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00002160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Dollar has a market cap of $9.09 million and $317,509.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.84 or 0.00078821 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.41 or 0.00122811 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.09 or 0.00171335 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,663.06 or 0.99825926 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,364.56 or 0.07197776 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.74 or 0.00897951 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002890 BTC.

About Origin Dollar

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 18,887,835 coins and its circulating supply is 9,002,927 coins. The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

