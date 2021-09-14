ORIX (NYSE:IX) Sets New 52-Week High at $99.98

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $99.98 and last traded at $99.97, with a volume of 3 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.08.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IX shares. TheStreet raised ORIX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.60. The company has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.88.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.22. ORIX had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ORIX Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IX. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ORIX by 52.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of ORIX by 116.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ORIX by 61.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ORIX during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of ORIX during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 1.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ORIX (NYSE:IX)

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

