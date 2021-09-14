Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $146.78 and last traded at $146.78. Approximately 849 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 3,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.60.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.85.

About Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF)

Ørsted A/S engages in the provision of renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Wind Power, Bioenergy & Thermal Power, Distribution & Customer Solutions and Other Activities. The Wind Power segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in Denmark, the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, USA, and Taiwan.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Ørsted A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ørsted A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.