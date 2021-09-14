Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Buys 5,747 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,013 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,747 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 3.1% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $37,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Apple by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 585.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.88.

Apple stock opened at $149.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.10 and a 52 week high of $157.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.20 and a 200-day moving average of $134.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

