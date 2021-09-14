Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $17.11, but opened at $18.45. Oscar Health shares last traded at $18.06, with a volume of 7,172 shares changing hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, bought 1,074,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.69 per share, for a total transaction of $13,633,399.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Joshua Kushner purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 3,498,709 shares of company stock valued at $51,591,809 in the last quarter.

OSCR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $44.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.69.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $529.28 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Oscar Health by 155.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 231,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Oscar Health by 11.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Oscar Health during the first quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

