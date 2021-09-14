OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) CEO Deepak Chopra Sells 25,000 Shares

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total value of $2,366,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of OSIS traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.30. The stock had a trading volume of 106,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.63. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.19 and a 12-month high of $102.24.
OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.41 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on OSIS shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on OSI Systems from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley raised their price objective on OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on OSI Systems in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, OSI Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.83.
OSI Systems Company Profile
OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The company operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.
