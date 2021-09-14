Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Osisko Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) shares traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.19 and last traded at $2.20. 69,882 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 164,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average is $2.48.

About Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF)

Osisko Mining, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties. Its project portfolio includes Windfall, Quévillon, and Urban Barry. The company was founded on February 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

