Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $58.60

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $58.60 and last traded at $56.54, with a volume of 133783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.73.

OTTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Otter Tail from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.50 and its 200-day moving average is $48.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.47. Otter Tail had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $285.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Otter Tail’s revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Otter Tail Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OTTR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 48.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 128.3% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 12.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.15% of the company’s stock.

About Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.