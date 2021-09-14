OWNDATA (OWN) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 40.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 14th. One OWNDATA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. OWNDATA has a market capitalization of $369,957.64 and approximately $3.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OWNDATA has traded down 42.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OWNDATA Coin Profile

OWNDATA (OWN) is a coin. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,200,762,791 coins. The official website for OWNDATA is owndata.network . The official message board for OWNDATA is medium.com/@owndata . OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

Buying and Selling OWNDATA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OWNDATA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OWNDATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

