Oxbridge Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period To Expire on September 21st (NASDAQ:OXACU)

Oxbridge Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:OXACU) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, September 21st. Oxbridge Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its IPO on August 12th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ OXACU opened at $10.13 on Tuesday. Oxbridge Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $10.55.

