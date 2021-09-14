Oxygen Price Hits $2.25 on Top Exchanges (OXY)

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. Oxygen has a market capitalization of $129.19 million and $1.01 million worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Oxygen has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Oxygen coin can now be bought for $2.25 or 0.00004782 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Oxygen alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00010223 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003745 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 31% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000057 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000069 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Coin Profile

OXY is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,311,713 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Oxygen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxygen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxygen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxygen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxygen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.