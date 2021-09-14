Oxygen Reaches Market Capitalization of $132.00 Million (OXY)

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. During the last week, Oxygen has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Oxygen coin can now be purchased for $2.30 or 0.00004948 BTC on popular exchanges. Oxygen has a total market cap of $132.00 million and $1.68 million worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00010369 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003665 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000069 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Profile

Oxygen (OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,311,713 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Buying and Selling Oxygen

