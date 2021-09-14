OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OZMLF shares. Citigroup raised shares of OZ Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of OZ Minerals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. raised shares of OZ Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of OZ Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

OTCMKTS:OZMLF opened at $17.02 on Tuesday. OZ Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $21.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.77.

OZ Minerals Ltd. is a copper-focused international company. It operates through the following segments: Prominent Hill, Carrapateena, Carajás, Exploration & Development and Corporate. The Prominent Hill segment engages in the mining and processing high grade underground ore containing copper, gold and silver along with open pit ore from stockpiles.

