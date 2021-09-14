OZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

OZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of OZ Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of OZ Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, upgraded shares of OZ Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OZ Minerals stock opened at $17.02 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.59 and a 200 day moving average of $17.77. OZ Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $21.04.

OZ Minerals Ltd. is a copper-focused international company. It operates through the following segments: Prominent Hill, Carrapateena, Carajás, Exploration & Development and Corporate. The Prominent Hill segment engages in the mining and processing high grade underground ore containing copper, gold and silver along with open pit ore from stockpiles.

