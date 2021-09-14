PAC Global (PAC) Price Reaches $0.0130 on Top Exchanges

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. PAC Global has a market cap of $172.59 million and $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAC Global coin can currently be bought for $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PAC Global has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PAC Global alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00040138 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007826 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.70 or 0.00894010 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000026 BTC.

PAC Global Profile

PAC Global (CRYPTO:PAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . PAC Global’s official website is paccoin.net . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Global

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Global should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAC Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAC Global and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.