PAC Protocol One Day Volume Reaches $296,414.00 (PAC)

PAC Protocol (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One PAC Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0107 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PAC Protocol has a total market cap of $165.27 million and approximately $296,414.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PAC Protocol has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00018144 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001605 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 37.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000332 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000090 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 81% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00007558 BTC.

PAC Protocol Coin Profile

PAC Protocol (PAC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 15,408,889,600 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

