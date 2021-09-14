PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Holdings Raised by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,403 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $5,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in PACCAR during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in PACCAR by 18.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PCAR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.08.

PCAR stock opened at $84.38 on Tuesday. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $79.05 and a 52 week high of $103.19. The company has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.52%. PACCAR’s revenue was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

