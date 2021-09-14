Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on PACB. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,196,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $636,346,000 after buying an additional 430,821 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 9.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,493,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $549,386,000 after buying an additional 1,377,625 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 14.9% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 14,836,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $518,832,000 after buying an additional 1,924,799 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 7.3% in the first quarter. SB Management Ltd now owns 9,861,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $328,473,000 after acquiring an additional 669,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,777,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $306,942,000 after acquiring an additional 840,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACB opened at $28.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.09. The company has a quick ratio of 25.78, a current ratio of 26.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of -66.21 and a beta of 1.06. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $53.69.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). The business had revenue of $30.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 72.96% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

