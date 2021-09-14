PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.22

Shares of PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.22 and last traded at $6.44, with a volume of 821429 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.27.

PAE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PAE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

Get PAE alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. The stock has a market cap of $599.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.43.

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). PAE had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 26.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PAE Incorporated will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in PAE by 55,382.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 9,415 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PAE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PAE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,464,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PAE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,738,000. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

About PAE (NASDAQ:PAE)

Gores Holdings III, Inc is a blank check investment company. Its pupose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on October 23, 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for PAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.