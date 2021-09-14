PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CEO Jennifer Tejada Sells 68,182 Shares

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $3,030,008.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jennifer Tejada also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Jennifer Tejada sold 68,181 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total value of $2,892,919.83.

On Friday, July 9th, Jennifer Tejada sold 68,181 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $2,933,146.62.

PD stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.90. 1,779,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,357,807. PagerDuty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.50 and a twelve month high of $58.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.04 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 38.90%. The business had revenue of $67.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC increased their price objective on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Truist increased their price objective on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PagerDuty from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PagerDuty from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.07.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in PagerDuty by 85.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 63.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 211.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in PagerDuty during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in PagerDuty during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

