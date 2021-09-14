PAID Network (PAID) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $599,705.00

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. During the last week, PAID Network has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. PAID Network has a total market cap of $58.65 million and $599,705.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAID Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001516 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PAID Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00079683 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.03 or 0.00120348 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.40 or 0.00170535 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,450.09 or 0.99767980 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,354.46 or 0.07204879 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $435.85 or 0.00936137 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002894 BTC.

PAID Network Profile

PAID Network’s genesis date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

PAID Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAID Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAID Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAID Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.