Pallapay 1-Day Volume Tops $498,997.00 (PALLA)

Pallapay (CURRENCY:PALLA) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 14th. One Pallapay coin can now be purchased for $0.0549 or 0.00000116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pallapay has a market cap of $2.89 million and $498,997.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pallapay has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pallapay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.74 or 0.00079980 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.57 or 0.00122013 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.56 or 0.00170749 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,078.12 or 0.99780217 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,386.00 or 0.07176485 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $416.15 or 0.00882017 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002867 BTC.

About Pallapay

Pallapay’s total supply is 1,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 52,592,987 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com

Buying and Selling Pallapay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pallapay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pallapay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pallapay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pallapay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pallapay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.