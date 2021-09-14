Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Given New $525.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its target price increased by analysts at Truist Securities from $475.00 to $525.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.51% from the company’s previous close.

PANW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $504.72.

Shares of NYSE:PANW traded up $7.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $483.81. The company had a trading volume of 104,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,531. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.40 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $409.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $371.05. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $219.34 and a fifty-two week high of $485.75.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total transaction of $4,428,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.48, for a total value of $3,177,237.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 265,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,766,703.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,184 shares of company stock valued at $20,813,424 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

