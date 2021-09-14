Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Given New $550.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $455.00 to $550.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the network technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 15.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PANW. Northland Securities increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $490.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $509.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.69.

NYSE:PANW opened at $476.12 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $219.34 and a 52 week high of $485.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $46.38 billion, a PE ratio of -91.91 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $409.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $371.05.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.55, for a total value of $600,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,582,835.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,184 shares of company stock worth $20,813,424 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,508,314 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $807,828,000 after acquiring an additional 621,184 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,214,474 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $391,133,000 after acquiring an additional 18,646 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 4.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,615 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $419,581,000 after acquiring an additional 51,760 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,081,033 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $348,157,000 after purchasing an additional 21,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 753,898 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $279,734,000 after purchasing an additional 66,500 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

