Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $550.00 to $600.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. 27,417 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,147,531 shares.The stock last traded at $488.87 and had previously closed at $476.12.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PANW. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $498.16.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.03, for a total value of $690,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,184 shares of company stock worth $20,813,424. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,508,314 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $807,828,000 after buying an additional 621,184 shares during the period. Atalan Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,157,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 586,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $217,584,000 after purchasing an additional 336,392 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 390,924 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $125,901,000 after buying an additional 198,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 103.9% in the first quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 340,900 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $109,790,000 after buying an additional 173,698 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $47.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.91 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $409.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $371.05.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

