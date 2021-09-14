Pangolin (PNG) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $3.63 Million

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Pangolin coin can currently be bought for $1.92 or 0.00004072 BTC on major exchanges. Pangolin has a total market cap of $40.94 million and $3.63 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pangolin has traded up 36.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pangolin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.83 or 0.00080431 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.04 or 0.00121274 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $80.14 or 0.00170378 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,025.39 or 0.99980518 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,392.21 or 0.07212158 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $420.78 or 0.00894621 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Pangolin Coin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 538,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,378,683 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Buying and Selling Pangolin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pangolin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pangolin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pangolin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pangolin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.